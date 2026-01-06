‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Featuring X-Men Released

Disney and Marvel Studios are beginning to market the upcoming MCU crossover event movie Avengers: Doomsday. The first two teaser trailers for the film featured Steve Rogers and Thor. Now a new Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer has been released online – and it features none other than the X-Men.

MCU fans have been anxiously waiting to see the X-Men join the franchise’s narrative proper. There have been teases since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, including the post-credits scene for The Marvels and the overall story of Deadpool & Wolverine.

However, Avengers: Doomsday is set to be a proper sendoff for the iconic superheroes, and that’s especially evident in the leaked trailer which specifically features Cyclops, Professor X, and Magneto. It’s a particularly vague teaser much like those that preceded it, though one thing is certain:

“The X-Men Will Return In Avengers: Doomsday,” the teaser confirms in its final moments. The teaser trailer can be viewed below:

It’s certainly a solid teaser in that it doesn’t show all of the X-Men actors set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. However, focusing on Cyclops is certainly a great direction to take, as well as the further inclusion of Professor X and Magneto. It’s also nice to see Professor X further resemble his former 20th Century Fox style than the way he was reinvented for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The specific difference in styles and designs seems to indicate which universes we’re seeing collide in this upcoming Avengers movie. Of course, only time will tell exactly what fans will get to see on that front.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover event as we have them. As for now, this looks like an interesting way to bridge the two separate Marvel continuities moving forward.