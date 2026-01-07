Sofía Vergara Turns Heads in Two-Piece Bikini Photo

Celebrity Sofia Vergara consistently turns heads on social media with gorgeous outfits and incredible poses. Now, as shared below, Sofia Vergara is doing it yet again with a revealing two-piece bikini.

The post was shared by the actress on Instagram, and at the time of this writing, it has over a million likes. Countless comments have landed on the post with fans complimenting Vergara or expressing how impressed they are by her 53-year-old body.

It’s a fairly simple photo. Sofia Vergara is posing in front of a mirror with her cellphone, wearing nothing more than a two-piece pink bikini. The pose is particularly confident, however, with an expression to match. It’s clear that Vergara understands just how good she looks – and now her fans still do too.

Here’s the bikini post featuring Sofia Vergara as shared on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Many comments were concise and merely called her “beautiful” or left an appropriate fire emoji, but one user in particular offered a slightly more in-depth thought on Vergara’s revealing selfie:

“Absolutely stunning – and what a perfect body for her age as well.”

For those unfamiliar, Vergara is one of the highest-paid actresses in the United States, having led an incredible career with projects including the sitcom series Modern Family and feature films including The Three Stooges, Machete Kills, and Hot Pursuit. She’s further advanced her career in other directions including judging on America’s Got Talent and also operating as a designer for her own fashion line for Walmart.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding celebrity Sofia Vergara and any other trending celebrities as we have them. As for now, it’s nice to see that fans still have nothing but positive things to say when it comes to Vergara and her stunning looks. It goes to show how far a simple selfie in the mirror can go.