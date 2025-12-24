Millie Bobby Brown Turns Heads In Red Bikini Photo

The ongoing fifth season of Stranger Things has many fans talking regarding star Millie Bobby Brown who plays popular character Eleven throughout the series. Naturally, this led fans to her various social media contributions, and one photo of Millie Bobby Brown in a red bikini has gone viral as a result.

This particular photo features Millie Bobby Brown posing in a particularly tiny red bikini in a bathroom. Her hands are holding up her hair in the stunning pose with sunglasses just low enough for Brown’s eyes to stay visible.

One fan expressed their reaction to the image with a rather strong choice of words, noting “lord have mercy” before starting their own string of compliments to the Stranger Things icon.

It’s a reaction that many fans seem to share as the comments are loaded with similar thoughts, affectionate emojis, and the photo itself has more than 9,000 likes at the time of this writing.

Here’s the image from a fan account on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Famous Ladies (@onlyfemalecelebrities)

Millie Bobby Brown, now also named Millie Bonnie Bongiovi following her marriage with Jake Bongiovi in 2024, has been keeping fans invested in her personal life alongside her professional career. She recently adopted her own child and she seems to be doing quite well for herself at only age 21.

As always, it’ll be exciting to see what projects she gets up to next. The conclusion of Stranger Things should absolutely free up her schedule. With rumors that she could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and likely any other franchise she might want to be part of, we’ll have to see where things lead.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more updates regarding Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and what she might be getting up to next with the popular Netflix series coming to an end. Likewise, we’ll share any other viral and trending social media posts as they come our way.