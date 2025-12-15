Millie Bobby Brown Stuns With String Bikini Photos

Fans and followers of Millie Bobby Brown were offered a rather revealing look with her string bikini as shared in several photos on Instagram. The Stranger Things star has already been making headlines with the release of the show’s fifth and final season, and now fans are just as actively discussing her Instagram content.

As shared below, Millie Bobby Brown shared several photos of herself at the beach. The images range from a full-body photo with a rather elegant pose in the sunlight, with two additional photos sharing closer views of her body.

All three photos contain her string bikini on full display and her face covered with a pair of sunglasses.

Here are the images featuring Millie Bobby Brown and her string bikini as shared on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

It’s certainly nice having the opportunity to see Millie Bobby Brown enjoy her personal life. Now that she’s married to Jake Bongiovi and additionally has one child adopted, it’s quite wholesome to see her grow into her own person and become a full-fledged adult with both a successful acting career and family life.

In addition to having the popular Netflix series Stranger Things under her belt, Brown is familiar with fans for having appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong as well as three Enola Holmes films with the third currently in post-production. She also starred in Netflix’s 2025 sci-fi action film The Electric State directed by the Russo Brothers.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding celebrity Millie Bobby Brown as we have them. In addition to the final season of Stranger Things coming to a close this year, there have been recent reports that Brown could be eyed for a role in the MCU, which would certainly be a great next step for the fan-favorite celebrity.