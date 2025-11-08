Millie Bobby Brown & David Harbour Pose At ‘Stranger Things’ Premiere Amid Bullying Reports

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour were reportedly having issues during their past work together on the Netflix series. Allegedly, Millie Bobby Brown is said to have filed a claim against David Harbour prior to the production of the show’s fifth season. The claim alleged that Harbour bullied the younger star. Now photos of the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere show Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour posing together.

If the allegations are true, then it’s no doubt tricky for the two to work together, as Brown and Harbour play characters with a father-daughter relationship. This means they share a lot of screen time together on the show. According to Daily Mail, where the claim was first shared, the fifth season even required a representative to accompany Brown when she was working with Harbour.

These allegations are coming to light just as the fifth and final season of the popular Netflix series is set to debut. Now at the official premiere of the series in a screening hosted by Netflix, fans can see Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour posing together, possibly suggesting that they are setting aside their differences – even if it’s only temporary to help promote the show.

Here are the two posing together at the premiere:

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite on the #StrangerThings5 carpet pic.twitter.com/IFClutOctM — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 7, 2025

Additionally, THR included a statement made by Ross Duffer at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere regarding the allegations of bullying:

“Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.”

Producer and director Shawn Levy also offered a statement on the matter:

“At the end of the day, that’s the job,” Levy replied. “You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment. And we’re proud of the fact that we did so.”

He continued:

“I’ve read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to … there’s so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock.”

At the time of this writing, both Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have been staying quiet about the situation. If the premiere is any indication, however, then they’re still willing to keep the peace long enough to see the fifth season of Stranger Things released.

While the flagship series is coming to an end with its fifth season, there are still plans to expand the universe, including an upcoming animated spin-off show that's being produced for a release on Netflix.