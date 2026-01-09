Millie Bobby Brown Vacation Bikini Photos Go Viral

Millie Bobby Brown, star of Netflix‘s Stranger Things, has been a popular topic with the show recently having come to an end. As such, it might not be a surprise, but the 21-year-old celebrity has gone viral for wearing a bikini on vacation that Millie Bobby Brown fans can see below.

As shared by a fan account for Brown, the Instagram post was merely captioned with a heart, implying all fans need to know regarding the stunning and revealing look. Brown, who paired the two-piece bikini with a hat, sunglasses, and some light jewelry, certainly surprised fans.

At the time of this writing, the two-piece bikini photos featuring Millie Bobby Brown have received more than 1,900 likes, nearing the milestone for 2,000. Fans clearly dig the images with numerous emojis, compliments, and surprised takes in the comments. It certainly doesn’t take much for the Stranger Things star to go viral online.

Here’s the image:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybronwactress)

Of course, this is also far from the first time that fans have seen Millie Bobby Brown in such revealing attire. She’s shared more than a few bikini photos on her social media in the past, proving that she has become a full-fledged adult with a life of her own. Now that she’s married and has her first child, she has absolutely moved far beyond her roots when she first starred in Stranger Things.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding celebrity Millie Bobby Brown as we have them. For now, it’s great to see an example of how she spends her free time when she isn’t busy working on major productions like Stranger Things. Which, now that the show has ended, fans will have to look forward to seeing other new projects from Brown in the future. Let’s hope that she continues to find success in whatever she appears in next.