Gal Gadot Sparks Reactions In String Bikini Photo

Celebrity Gal Gadot is sparking reactions in a stunning bikini photo that has fans captivated. The 40-year-old Wonder Woman star is known for having portrayed the iconic superhero in several DC adaptations in addition to Red Notice, Death on the Nile, and Heart of Stone.

In 2025 she appeared in the live-action Disney adaptation Snow White, where she portrayed the Evil Queen, a role that received mixed reactions. Of course, the film itself faced various controversies during production, and was ultimately released to poor numbers at the box office.

Nevertheless, Gadot is clearly moving ahead, especially if the below image is any indication. A fan account for Gal Gadot shared the photo on X, noting that she stunned “in a newly published photo for Aspen Vodka.” The photo features Gadot in a string bikini with one arm lifted into the air.

Here’s the bikini photo featuring Gal Gadot:

Gal Gadot stuns in a newly published photo for Aspen Vodka. pic.twitter.com/LykSDzFUJx — best of gal gadot (@gadotfilms) December 31, 2025

At the time of this writing, the post has already gathered several hundred likes, with two dozen comments from fans complimenting Gadot and expressing their admiration. Fortunately, they’ll have plenty of Gadot to look forward to, as the high-profile Hollywood icon still has at least two projects in the works. The feature films The Runner and Ruin are both in post-production, and while release dates have yet to be set, Gadot is set to appear in both.

While she’s unlikely to return to the world of DC, anything is possible on that front, and fans can at least enjoy seeing Gadot in other franchises and original IPs in the meantime. Additionally, these social media posts certainly don’t hurt, and fans are clearly happy to show their support for Gadot.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding celebrity Gal Gadot as we have them, as well as any other trending social media posts. As for now, it’s nice to see that Gadot is doing her best at this time and fans will no doubt be eagerly looking forward to her next film appearances as we head into 2026.