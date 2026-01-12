First Trailer For Lee Cronin’s ‘The Mummy’ Released

The first trailer for The Mummy has been released, offering an initial look at the upcoming reboot of the long-running franchise. The movie presents a darker tone than previous entries and appears to focus more heavily on horror elements.

The trailer features a modern-day setting and introduces a family dealing with strange and unsettling events following the return of a missing daughter. As the footage progresses, it becomes clear that an ancient supernatural force is involved, though specific plot details are largely kept vague.

Visually, the trailer relies on muted colors, low lighting, and brief flashes of disturbing imagery. There is an emphasis on atmosphere and tension rather than action, suggesting a slower, more restrained approach. The presence of the mummy itself is mostly implied rather than fully shown on screen.

The film is directed by Lee Cronin and is intended as a standalone story rather than a continuation of previous Mummy movies. The cast includes Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, and May Calamawy, though their roles are not clearly defined in the trailer. The footage focuses more on atmosphere and mood than plot, leaving many story details deliberately unclear ahead of release.

The trailer also makes limited use of dialogue, opting instead for ambient sound design and ominous music to establish mood. Several scenes hint at themes of possession, ancient rituals and the consequences of disturbing forces long buried. While the footage does not reveal how the story connects to traditional mummy mythology, the new film suggests a reinterpretation suited to contemporary horror audiences.

The Mummy is scheduled for theatrical release in 2026. Based on the trailer, the movie aims to reintroduce the classic monster in a more serious and horror-focused format. Further details are expected to be revealed closer to the release date as marketing for the project continues to roll out.