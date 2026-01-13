Netflix Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series Despite Positive Reviews

Netflix subscribers are in for some disappointing news as not only one but two fan-favorite series seem to have been canceled despite positive reviews. At this point, it’s clear that it takes more than positive reception for Netflix to renew a series. Unfortunately, it looks like neither of these two shows qualified for renewal.

What’s even more disappointing, however, is that each of these series were Netflix originals that gave viewers the best of both worlds. One was a solid tie-in to a larger franchise and the other was a first adaptation for a popular book series.

Unfortunately, neither a major name or a mostly fresh one was enough for these shows to get additional seasons for the 2026 season.

It’s worth noting that Netflix hasn’t made an official announcement regarding the cancellations, but it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve quietly shelved a series. Some new details know let us know what’s coming to the streaming service in 2026, and neither of these shows made the cut.

The first of these series, Terminator Zero, is an anime based on the Terminator franchise. It took an interesting direction by taking place in Japan, however, and focusing on characters that weren’t tied to Sarah Connor or John Connor. It also emphasized the franchise’s earlier horror elements which seemed like a breath of fresh air for many fans.

The other series, Leviathan, is an original anime based on Scott Westerfeld’s 2009 trilogy of sci-fi books. It revolves around an alternate universe where World War I is upended by sci-fi and steampunk elements. As such, it’s another sci-fi anime, and it’s a shame to see that it’s been shelved alongside Terminator Zero.

Of course, Netflix could surprise subscribers in the future. As with another anime series, however, Godzilla: Singular Point – they could simply let these titles fade into obscurity. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding these properties as we have them.