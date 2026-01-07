‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Plot Details Reportedly Revealed

The next major crossover event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to hit theaters next year. The latest film in the Avengers series, Avengers: Doomsday, will further progress the events of the Multiverse Saga while setting the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars. Interestingly, however, the film initially started out as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – and some plot details have been reportedly revealed regarding the former project.

There were several reasons that Avengers: Doomsday was made in place of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. One such reason is that actor Jonathan Majors, known for playing Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, had several legal issues that prompted Disney to sever ties with the actor. Obviously the project had to be heavily rewritten as a result.

This led to the creation of Avengers: Doomsday, which will now revolve around Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the franchise albeit as Doctor Doom rather than Iron Man. While fans are curious to see how the events of the new movie play out, there is also plenty of curiosity regarding Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and what exactly Marvel’s original plan was.

Now a previous rumor from insider @MyTimeToShineH on X has resurfaced with the release of the Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers and poster. It’s certainly exciting to contemplate how similar or different these details will be from Avengers: Doomsday, assuming they’re accurate, of course. But knowing how the Multiverse Saga has played out so far – they certainly make sense. Here’s what was shared regarding the possible plot for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty:

“In this film, the TVA began gathering Anchor Beings from across the Multiverse, believing they are the only ones powerful enough to defeat the Council of Kangs. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were the Anchors for their respective realities, while Tom Holland’s Spider-Man served as the Anchor for Earth-616. The movie was intended to be smaller in scope compared to SECRET WARS, focusing more on Holland’s Peter Parker, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, and other Anchors like Nic Cage’s Ghost Rider. The plan was for all of them to ultimately fail, leading to the collapse of the Multiverse and Kang’s creation of Battleworld. This would then set the stage for SECRET WARS, where other MCU characters and additional Multiverse figures would converge on Battleworld.”

Of course, things seem to be quite different when it comes to Avengers: Doomsday. Rather than revolve around the likes of Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, and Wolverine, the new sequel will feature various superhero teams including the Avengers, the Thunderbolts aka New Avengers, and the Fantastic Four. This doesn’t mean some of these plot elements won’t be making their way into the newer concept, however, and it’s expected that Avengers: Doomsday will still set the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars including the potential reveal of Battleworld.

As such, we’ll have to see what happens when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional MCU updates as we have them.