‘Tomb Raider’ First Look Reveals Sophie Turner As Lara Croft

The first look at Amazon Prime’s upcoming Tomb Raider series has been released. This latest iteration of popular character Lara Croft is set to be brought to life by Sophie Turner. As fans can see below, Sophie Turner has been photographed in full costume for our first look at Tomb Raider.

Previous portrayals of Lara Croft were played by Angelina Jolie in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and The Cradle of Life in 2001 and 2003, respectively, while Alicia Vikander played the role in a 2018 reboot. As such, Sophie Turner will be the third actress to play the character in a live-action adaptation.

Here’s our first look at Sophie Turner in the Tomb Raider series:

Amazon has revealed a first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in the new Prime Video Tomb Raider series: pic.twitter.com/eYxaeQDLT4 — IGN (@IGN) January 15, 2026

With Sophie Turner playing Lara Croft in the series, the cast of the show also includes Martin Bobb-Semple, Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.

As mentioned, there have been several live-action adaptations of the Tomb Raider property by this point. An animated series was also produced titled Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft which premiered on Netflix and ended its run with two seasons in 2025.

It goes to show just how popular this particular video game brand is, especially with countless games having been released over the years in addition to the various adaptations. Hopefully this new take featuring Sophie Turner as Lara Croft will be able to recapture some of that iconic magic that fans of the franchise are drawn to.

A release date for the live-action Amazon Prime Tomb Raider series has yet to be confirmed. However, now that production has started, it’s expected to be released around the 2027 and 2028 television seasons. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated adaptation as we have them.