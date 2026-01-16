Fans have been hoping that there would be more Conjuring films produced following the release of The Conjuring: Last Rites. Fortunately, we now know that’s exactly what Warner Bros. has planned. It’s been officially confirmed that a prequel, titled The Conjuring: First Communion, is now scheduled for a 2027 release date.

Of course, this is far from the first prequel that the Conjuring universe has seen. However, it will be the first prequel under the franchise’s flagship title. Other movies such as Annabelle, The Nun, and their immediate follow-ups were set prior to the events of The Conjuring. As such, it’s exciting to see a prequel that will presumably be set around the Warrens themselves.

Here’s what Deadline shared regarding the project:

“Little is known about The Conjuring: First Communion, which comes from director Rodrigue Huart, from a script by Richard Naing & Ian Goldberg. It’s not certain if Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s the Warrens are coming back. Warners previously had this September date in 2027 on hold.”

With the title being a prequel, it seems unlikely that Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles, in which case The Conjuring: Last Rites is still something of a sendoff for the two. Of course, stranger things have happened, and Wilson and Farmiga might still portray younger versions of their fan-favorite characters.

Ed and Lorraine Warren, the two characters portrayed by Wilson and Farmiga, respectively, were real-life paranormal investigators. Most of the movies in the franchise are directly inspired by various cases investigated by the Warrens. As such, it seems likely that will also be the case with The Conjuring: First Communion.

Fans will likely know more as we approach the film’s release date. The Conjuring: First Communion is currently scheduled to hit theaters on September 10, 2027. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates as we have them.