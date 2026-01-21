Marvel Studios Moving Forward With Surprise MCU Sequel

Marvel Studios is still hard at work with expanding their shared universe far beyond the upcoming MCU crossover events Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. In fact, it appears that Marvel Studios is moving forward with a surprise MCU sequel.

The most recent MCU phases contain plenty of original movies, shows, and specials that have established a solid foundation for the franchise’s future. Now with more potential than ever for sequels and spin-offs, it looks like one of their more recent endeavors is getting a follow-up.

This exciting development was shared in a new report. Of course, their comment should be taken with a grain of salt, as Marvel Studios has not yet officially announced the follow-up. When considering the franchise appeal of this particular title, however, it was almost always a given that it would be given a sequel. Now this report suggests it’s even more likely as we approach the new Avengers movies.

“Despite not being a huge box office hit, Marvel [is still planning] a Fantastic Four 2 post-Secret Wars and wants Matt Shakman back to direct,” @MyTimeToShineH on X shared. “They believe the team’s role in the Avengers films will draw more people to see the sequel.”

It’s not a bad strategy if true. After all, with several Fantastic Four movies having received mixed-to-negative reviews in the past, it makes sense that Marvel’s endeavor might not have had the best support right away. Fortunately, the Avengers films could continue to show they have the right direction for the characters, and thus a follow-up could be an even bigger hit for fans of Marvel’s First Family.

As such, Marvel fans may very well be able to expect a MCU Fantastic Four sequel with Matt Shakman directing sometime after Avengers: Secret Wars. Only time will tell how such a follow-up pans out, however, especially when it’s dependent on the events of these major crossover events.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the MCU and the next potential Fantastic Four movie as we have them. Hopefully for fans of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, however, this report turns out to be true.