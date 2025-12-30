‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Teaser Trailer Features Thor

A number of major characters – both old and new – are slated to appear in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover event film Avengers: Doomsday. Naturally, this includes one of the franchise’s oldest Avengers, Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Now, as shared below, Marvel Studios has teased the return of Thor in a new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

The teaser trailer has started playing in theaters but now fans can enjoy an official upload from Marvel Studios in stunning quality. Fans will immediately recognize Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, though unlike his usual appearances, the tone is dark and no doubt emotionally brooding due to Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom who will be a threat unlike any other for the iconic superhero team.

Of course, that’s because this character is so physically similar to Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. Many details regarding the parallels between Downey Jr.’s two roles are still being kept under wraps, but it looks like he’ll be causing some serious issues for characters like Hemsworth’s Thor. As such, the teaser trailer revolves around Thor as he prays to his Asgardian gods for help with these latest struggles.

Here’s the new Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer featuring Chris Hemsworth as Thor:

The footage confirms that Chris Hemsworth will return as Thor alongside Tom Hiddleston as Loki. A previous teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday confirmed that Chris Evans will return as Steve Rogers. Things are certainly lining up for the upcoming MCU film which features classic Avengers, the New Avengers aka Thunderbolts, the Fantastic Four, and even the X-Men as they team up to fight Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. With a little less than a year before the movie finally hits theaters, these teaser trailers are an exciting way for Marvel Studios to start the marketing campaign, and we’ll have to see what other characters and plot lines are teased in the coming months.