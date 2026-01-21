Netflix Renews Forgotten Series For New Season

Netflix made an exciting announcement regarding one of their original series – it’s just been renewed for a new season. Fans never know which outcome their favorite Netflix shows might be headed for, especially with cancellations so frequent, but it looks like fans will be blessed with a renewal this time around.

It’s solid timing too – as the show’s fifth season recently dropped on the service. The series, which has been largely forgotten compared to the much louder reception of other Netflix hits like Stranger Things, has been airing on the streamer for quite some time.

Now with several cliffhangers having been attached to the end of the show’s fifth season, it’s reassuring to know there will still be a sixth – especially at the rate that Netflix and other streaming services can just cancel shows and leave people wondering how everything would have played out.

The fifth season ended with an interesting proposal that’s left some openings for a few dramatic plot threads to latch onto.

As shared via Deadline on the matter:

“Emily in Paris is getting a sixth season from Netflix.”

Likewise, the show’s creator and lead cast member have suggested that the story could even move to Greece for the events of its next season. While that remains to be confirmed, it’s certainly a possibility, and that makes the announcement of a sixth season even more exciting.

Darren Star created Emily in Paris which stars Lily Collins as the titular Emily, full name Emily Cooper, who travels to Paris for work. In addition to those challenges, she’s thrown into a whirlwind of relationship and friendship issues that fuel the show’s surrounding drama.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Emily in Paris and any other Netflix news as we have it. As mentioned, there are always plenty of cancellations and renewals happening behind-the-scenes at the streamer, so hopefully there will be more good news in the near future now that Emily in Paris is set for a renewal.