‘Masters Of The Universe’ First Trailer Released

The Masters of the Universe franchise is getting rejuvenated with a new live-action adaptation. As fans can see below, the first Masters of the Universe trailer has been released online, and it’s an impressive looking interpretation of Mattel’s iconic toy and animation franchise.

Of course, this isn’t the first adaptation of the popular toy line, as there was a previous live-action adaptation released in 1987. This iteration was notorious for having been a flop, however, so fans have been desperate to see a more faithful take ever since. Now this attempt scheduled for a release in 2026 looks like it could be the entry fans have been waiting for.

The new film stars Nicholas Gallitzine as Prince Adam aka He-Man in a cast that also includes Jared Leto as Skeletor. Other cast members include Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, and numerous others that will be bringing to life so many beloved characters from the toy line and animated shows. Travis Knight directed the film from a screenplay by Chris Butler.

Here’s the official Masters of the Universe trailer:

This live-action adaptation has been through numerous developmental phases over the years. At one point, it set up shop at Netflix, though that version of the movie never came to fruition. Since Amazon MGM Studios took over the project, things have finally gotten underway, and it looks like everything has been working out. Of course, we’ll have to see how audiences respond to the film once it is finally released to the public.

Masters of the Universe is scheduled to hit theaters next year on June 5, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated Amazon MGM Studios release as we have them. For now, however, this trailer is a great glimpse at what’s to come in this long-awaited blockbuster movie adaptation.