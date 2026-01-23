Disney Cancels Plans For Major Franchise

Disney has acquired numerous franchises, IPs, and companies over the years. Quite a few of these have been successfully handled under their label. Others have had mixed levels of success. As such, it looks like Disney is canceling their plans for a major franchise.

Of course, this is far from the first time that Disney has reevaluated their plans for this particular IP. Unfortunately, it happened at a time when they seemed to be regaining their footing.

Now, as shared in a new report, Disney may be navigating away from this footing as they focus on different projects.

Here’s what Daniel Richtman shared and it seems as though this era of the franchise is dependent on one show’s performance:

“Right now, no other shows in the Mandoverse are planned until they see how Ahsoka performs.”

If true, it’s definitely a different direction than fans previously expected from Disney. The studio previously had plans for an epic crossover event between its shows set in the same time-frame as The Mandalorian. With several projects canceled, and others having underperformed, it’s no surprise that Disney is now being cautious about what they greenlight next.

Of course, if Ahsoka does well on Disney Plus and The Mandalorian and Grogu does well in theaters, then we’ll likely see other projects announced. As such, we’ll have to see how things pan out for the Star Wars franchise. For now, however, Disney seems open to leaving this pocket of the galaxy far, far away behind in favor of other stories and eras.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Star Wars franchise and Disney’s plans for the property as we have them. It seem as though fans will have to support Ahsoka and The Mandalorian and Grogu if they hope to see Disney continue their plans for this pocket of the Star Wars franchise.