Olivia Wilde Goes Viral In Thong Bikini Photo

Celebrity Olivia Wilde is going viral for a stunning bikini photo that was shared on her Instagram photo. At the time of this writing, the photo received more than 121,000 likes, proving that she’s as popular on social media as she is on the big screen.

In fact, the comments are filled to the brim with family, close friends, and fans that are all eager to show support to Wilde. This includes compliments and emojis, many of which are of the fire and heart varieties, with Wilde herself confirming how great she feels in the caption.

Here’s what she wrote for the photo which was initially shared to celebrate her 39th birthday:

“39 and feeling fine. Thanks for the birthday love. I milked it for way too long and it’s been great. Here’s to whatever’s next. Probably not another tramp stamp but who knows.”

The image features Olivia Wilde in a stunning two-piece bikini that’s quite revealing with its thong bottoms.

Of course, it’s been a few years since this post was last shared, but Wilde still looks as great as ever. The fact fans are willing to support even her older posts and photos and continue to make them viral on social media is a testament to that fact.

It’s worth noting that Olivia Wilde’s birthday being in March means we may see a similar post coming up in the next few months. As such, it’s nice to see what she did for some of her previous birthday celebrations as a way to celebrate her next upcoming birthday.

For now, her Instagram is certainly a good place to stay up to date with Wilde and the latest in her life, both personally and professionally.