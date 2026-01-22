Kylie Jenner Poses In Bikini And Thousands Of Dollars In Diamonds

Kylie Jenner is almost always guaranteed to go viral on social media, especially given that she’s one of the most followed Instagram accounts on the platform. As such, it’s no surprise that her current photoshoot in a bikini and thousands of dollars in diamonds has more than 4 million likes at the time of this writing. Fans can see the bikini photos featuring Kylie Jenner down below.

Kylie Jenner posed in a metallic Lisa Marie Fernandez bikini, but that’s only part of the outfit, as she paired it with two pieces of Cartier jewelry. This includes Panthère Stud Earrings valued at $26,700 and a matching Pendant Necklace valued at $30,500.

The total cost for both items is a whopping $57,200. Of course, most fans in the comments are simply there for Jenner’s bikini body.

Here’s the post as shared by a fan account on X:

Kylie Jenner stuns in new photos pic.twitter.com/W7AgArm2EY — JumpTrailers (@JumpTrailers) January 3, 2026

For those unfamiliar with the Cartier Panthère line, which debuted the jewelry worn by Jenner in the above photos, her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet is currently an ambassador for the brand. As such, it wouldn’t be a surprise if she was recently gifted such items – especially with Christmas having just passed. The aforementioned set was even shown off by Jenner during Christmas, lending even more credit to the possibility.

Now fans can have a look at Jenner in a bikini and her new jewelry in a very different scenario than the Christmas season. With countless comments from fans and Instagram followers, it looks like Jenner has pulled off yet another stunning look for the Instagram social media platform.

