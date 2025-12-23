Hailee Steinfeld Shines In Bikini Photos

Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sinners star Hailee Steinfeld have been hyping up the celebrity after she dropped some beautiful bikini photos. The images were taken as part of a collaboration and as you can see below, Steinfeld modeled quite a few different bikini outfits for the photos.

The photos include a variety of poses and angles delivered stunningly by Steinfeld. As such, the bikinis are only one aspect shown off by the Hawkeye star, as her fit physique and gorgeous body are also on full display.

It’s no wonder that so many fans have left compliments in the post’s comments section praising Steinfeld and her looks.

Here are the bikini photos shared by a Hailee Steinfeld fan account:

It’s a great throwback to Steinfeld’s collaboration with Frankie’s Bikinis as fans look forward to what she has coming next. After appearing in some of her most recent film projects like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Marvels, and Sinners, fans can look forward to Steinfeld’s reprisal of her Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Gwen role for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

On the television side of things, she’s already voiced an animated version of Kate Bishop aka Hawkeye in the Disney Plus shows What If…? and Marvel Zombies. The next projects for Steinfeld aside from the new Spider-Verse film have yet to be announced, but knowing the trajectory of both her career and the MCU, fans can no doubt look forward to many other appearances from Steinfeld in the future.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Hailee Steinfeld as we have them. At the very least, it’s nice to see the hit Hollywood star find time to do brand collaborations outside of her busy film career. With roles in film and television, including animated and live-action projects, she’s certainly finding ways to appeal to just about everyone.