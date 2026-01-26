Sydney Sweeney May Face Charges For Hanging Bras On Hollywood Sign

Celebrity Sydney Sweeney has frequently been tied to controversy when it comes to her various marketing stunts. This time, however, Sydney Sweeney may be charged for her latest actions. The Euphoria and Christy star decided to hang bras from her lingerie line on the iconic Hollywood sign.

Sweeney was accompanied by a production crew that worked to hang a variety of bras onto the Hollywood sign. A video was taken of the incident and later obtained by TMZ. The outlet notes that “Sydney and her crew made their way to the top of the letters and strung up a clothesline of bras. Sweeney is gleeful as she surveys her handiwork.”

It’s further explained that this stunt was apparently pulled to promote her upcoming new lingerie line called SYRN. It’s been reported that Jeff Bezos is investing in SYRN and it’s what “got her an invite to the Bezos/Sanchez wedding last summer.”

Sydney Sweeney could face vandalism charges after climbing the Hollywood sign and hanging bras on it to promote her new lingerie brand. (via TMZ)

What causes an issue, however, is that Sydney Sweeney did not have a permit to touch or climb the Hollywood sign. Sweeney is confirmed to have only received permission from FilmLA to shoot the sign. Because she neglected to get permission to touch the sign, which is owned by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Sydney Sweeney could be charged.

Here’s a statement from The Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce:

“There was no permission granted to do this as is required.”

While they could have Sydney Sweeney charged for trespassing or vandalism, there has been no statement on that front so far. Sweeney and her team are said to have removed the bras after filming was completed, though TMZ adds that they “left behind 4 or 5.”

This is only the latest controversy tied to Sydney Sweeney and her memorable marketing campaigns, so it’s certainly one way to launch her new lingerie line SYRN. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates as we have them.