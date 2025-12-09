$100 Million ‘Rush Hour 4’ Reportedly Called “Terrible Idea” By Hollywood Insiders

The fourth installment in the Rush Hour movie franchise was recently announced with mixed reactions. Now things are becoming even more divisive with reports that Rush Hour 4, with an alleged budget of $100 million, is being reportedly called a “terrible idea” by Hollywood insiders.

Developments surrounding Rush Hour 4 have been quite surprising in recent years. The upcoming sequel is expected to feature the return of franchise stars Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan, while director Brett Ratner is otherwise confirmed to be returning, with plans to make the sequel after several studios initially turned the project down.

Now, as shared via Puck, things seem to have gotten a little more interesting behind-the-scenes. Of course, such information should be taken with a grain of salt, but the outlet tends to be a credible source in the entertainment industry. As for the Rush Hour 4 scoop, Puck’s Kim Masters claims to have had a text conversation with director Brett Ratner.

Ratner is claimed to have texted the following message regarding Rush Hour 4:

“The budget is over 100m.”

For a film franchise that’s been in hibernation for nearly two decades at the time of this writing, that’s a large budget, and insiders apparently don’t think it’s a smart move. In fact, quite a few Hollywood figures have been quoted by Puck as calling the project a “terrible idea.”

The criticisms don’t stop there. One of the executives that previously turned down Ratner’s attempt to get the movie made said that it was a “geriatric money play.” Of course, the film could still turn a profit with a $100 million budget, but it’s a project that continues to sound more like a risk than a safe bet.

At the time of this writing, Rush Hour 4 does not have a release date, but we should have more details as preproduction on this unexpected Hollywood project continues. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional Rush Hour news as we have it.