Canceled CBS Series Makes Comeback On Streaming

Fans of one canceled CBS series have allowed the series to make a comeback on streaming. Though the series didn’t do well enough to get renewed for an additional season, which is especially tragic since the show it’s spun-off from is still running, it looks like new fans are still getting invested.

Interestingly, this is far from the only spin-off series to get produced based on its flagship series. It is, however, the only series to have one single season. The series was quickly axed without a second season to follow with, leaving fans disappointed and newcomers no doubt eager for more – and the latest streaming numbers are definitely telling.

With the series already on digital as of January 26, it’s suddenly become one of the highest-viewed shows on iTunes – already entering the top 10 – yet another telling sign that the show may have been canceled too early.

The series, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, is a spin-off of the original NCIS series. It revolves around the two titular characters played by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, respectively. Other cast members include Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Lara Rossi, Isla Gie, Nassima Benchicou, Terence Maynard, Julian Ovenden, and James D’Arcy.

Tony and Ziva are depicted in the series as raising their daughter, Tali, played by Isla Gie. Naturally, however, things don’t work out as they’d hoped. Soon after, they find themselves on the run throughout Europe in a story that will sadly be contained to the single season provided.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest shows trending on television as we have them. As for now, the canceled CBS series NCIS: Tony & Ziva is now streaming on iTunes. It’s unfortunate that the series had to be canceled with only one season under its belt – but at least it’s finding an audience on streaming.