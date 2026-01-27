‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 Trailer Released

The Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again successfully reintroduced Charlie Cox’s Daredevil proper into the MCU. The character received special appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, but Born Again felt like a proper return to his story established in the original series. Now the new trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is promising an even bigger return to that world – including some long-awaited familiar faces.

For starters, Krysten Ritter makes her highly-anticipated return as Jessica Jones. The MCU fan-favorite previously appeared in her own series for three seasons titled Jessica Jones before appearing in the crossover miniseries event The Defenders. Now, after years of speculation and fan demands, Ritter’s Jessica Jones is back in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Of course, Cox and Ritter are far from the only returning stars. The new footage also includes appearances from Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and fans even get an appearance from Elden Henson as the late Foggy Nelson. Quite a few other familiar actors are also shown throughout the trailer.

Here’s the new official trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2:

It certainly looks like an exciting addition to the previous season and the show that preceded it. Fans are not only getting to see quite a few fan-favorite characters make their return, but new faces as well, with Matthew Lillard joining the cast as a currently unknown character. Fans have waited quite some time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to properly return to the world of Daredevil, and if Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 and this new trailer are any indication, then we’re about to see some serious payoff.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is scheduled to drop on Disney Plus on March 24, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated release of the show’s second season and any other MCU news as we have it.