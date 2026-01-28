Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Pink Bikini Photo

In a popular social media post, celebrity Hailee Steinfeld has been receiving attention for a pink bikini and incredible pose. The photo, shared by a fan account of the popular Sinners and Spider-Verse star, was shared on the social media platform X.

The photo, merely captioned “hailee steinfeld, hot summer girl” features Steinfeld looking at something away from the camera with one arm raised and the other across her waist. With a side point-of-view, it offers a great glimpse at her body.

At the time of this writing, the image has more than 700 likes, proving that fans are always happy to see the 29-year-old star. With a variety of major credits in film, television, and in animation, she has certainly created a wide and varied fanbase. There’s no doubt a role of hers that will click with everyone.

Here’s the bikini photo featuring Hailee Steinfeld:

For those unfamiliar with Steinfeld’s roles, in addition to the aforementioned Sinners and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, she has starred in Bumblebee, The Marvels, and the television series Hawkeye. She’s also voiced her MCU character Kate Bishop aka Hawkeye in the animated shows What If…? and Marvel Zombies.

She’s already off to such a great start with her career that it’s no wonder she continues to go viral on social media regardless of whether or not the photos are posted by herself or mere fan accounts. It’ll definitely be exciting to see what other roles she’ll be surprising fans with in the future, and what additional poses and viral photos she’ll have to offer.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Hailee Steinfeld as we have them. For now, it certainly looks like there are plenty of photos of the beloved Hollywood icon going around on social media.