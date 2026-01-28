Florence Pugh Sunbathes In String Bikini Photo

Celebrity Florence Pugh is known for a variety of successful movie and television roles, including a number of appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her character, Yelena Belova, has become a popular hero in films including Black Widow, Thunderbolts, and the Disney Plus series Hawkeye. Now fans can get a different view of Florence Pugh as she sunbathes in a string bikini during some of her off time.

As mentioned above, Pugh is obviously a very busy star, and it’s always important to take a break when you’ve been working hard. Fans can see below that Pugh took her self-care quite seriously while posed on a sandy beach, with nothing but a string bikini, necklace, and anklet to show as bodywear.

Pugh, who also went with a short haircut and no makeup, can be seen smiling and relaxed. Her feet are crossed, her arms are supporting her head against some pillows, and she’s clearly admiring the view ahead. It’s a great image that shows what Pugh looks like when she isn’t busy fighting crime in the MCU.

Here’s the bikini post featuring Florence Pugh:

A majority of comments on the post, which was shared by a fan account, are quite positive. One fan even claimed that she’s “hotter than the Texas sun,” while others claimed “she’s kinda hot” and “beautiful as always.” The compliments were repeated by several other users, with the X post receiving more than 7,000 likes overall. It’s been viewed even more times with more than 119,000 at the time of this writing.

Fans clearly love their celebrities, and with Florence Pugh, they obviously love to see her sunbathing and enjoying her time away from busy Hollywood productions. Of course, with Pugh being such a hit in the MCU, it’s likely they’re looking forward to her next slated appearances in the Marvel franchise. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more Florence Pugh updates as we have them.