Marvel Could Split ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Into Two Movies

The upcoming Avengers films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Though the two films were devised as a two-part finale to the Multiverse Saga much like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame concluded the Infinity Saga, it looks like Avengers: Secret Wars itself could be split into two movies.

The decision to split Avengers: Secret Wars into two movies would essentially create a trilogy of films to conclude the Multiverse Saga – Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and whatever the third film would be. At this time, the split is unconfirmed, and reports suggest that it may be greenlit if Avengers: Doomsday is a success.

This rumor stems from insiders John Rocha of The Hot Mic and Daniel Richtman. Of course, it’s not that surprising of a decision. After all, there are plenty of superheroes and teams to follow in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars as is. An additional movie would only better improve the hefty narrative at hand which will have to properly conclude the cinematic universe’s most recent saga.

There’s still very little we know about Avengers: Secret Wars outside of the comic book runs it will take inspiration from. However, we know Avengers: Doomsday will see Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU – this time as iconic supervillain Doctor Doom. We also know the superhero teams the Avengers, the Thunderbolts aka New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men will all be involved.

When considering the likelihood that Avengers: Secret Wars will only further expand its roster of characters, then we could easily get an additional film out of the story. Of course, this rumor suggests that will only happen if Avengers: Doomsday is a success. Otherwise, why milk a story that isn’t going to be a huge success?

Hopefully more details will come our way in the near future. As for now, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates as we have them.