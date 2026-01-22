Classic Marvel Star Return “Confirmed” For ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving ahead for the upcoming crossover event Avengers: Doomsday. Numerous superheroes and superhero teams have already been confirmed to appear in the highly-anticipated blockbuster. Now it looks like an additional classic Marvel star is set to return for Avengers: Doomsday.

Though the confirmed cast for the superhero flick is already extensive, fans naturally suspected Marvel Studios was saving some surprises for the movie’s theatrical release, and that’s exactly what one insider is saying. While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, they are insisting that one fan-favorite Marvel character is “100%” going to return.

Daniel Richtman’s statement was made in response to a fan that believed the character had the “potential” to return. Now, as shared below, Richtman is saying there’s no need to think of it as a potential reprisal:

Of course, this is far from an official announcement by Marvel Studios that Tobey Maguire will return as Spider-Man for Avengers: Doomsday. It certainly seems likely, however, especially based on previous rumors and reports. Fans were also very receptive of Maguire’s return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which already established his ability to crossover into the MCU.

Hopefully we’ll have a further confirmation in the future. Though, much like Spider-Man: No Way Home, it might be a secret that Marvel Studios is holding onto until the film hits theaters. As such, we’ll have to see how the production of the upcoming MCU sequel continues to pan out. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any further updates as we have them.