‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Fourth Trailer Released With Surprising Crossover

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming together for a new crossover event with Avengers: Doomsday. The upcoming Avengers sequel is set to be one of the franchise’s biggest endeavors yet. As such, Marvel Studios and Disney have been releasing some exciting teaser trailers for what’s ahead, and the fourth Avengers: Doomsday trailer has been released.

The previous trailers for Avengers: Doomsday have included teases for Steve Rogers, Thor, and the X-Men. The fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer, on the other hand, focuses on two separate groups. Similar to the other trailers, there isn’t much given in the way of plot details, but it does tease a long-awaited crossover between characters.

Here’s the trailer:

The footage revolves around Shuri and M’Baku from the Black Panther side of things, as well as appearances from Namor and Namora and finally King M’Baku. What’s even more interesting, however, is that King M’Baku is introducing himself to none other than Ben Grimm aka The Thing from The Fantastic Four.

It illustrates how exciting it is to finally have superhero teams like the Fantastic Four involved with the MCU. After their introduction with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the narrative is officially on the right track to recreate so many classic moments from the comics that were otherwise never possible. King M’Baku meeting Ben Grimm is just one small example of many others we’ll likely see in Avengers: Doomsday. With the entire team involved, however, it’ll be interesting to see what else is in store.

Avengers: Doomsday is finally being released towards the end of this year on December 18, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover event as we have them. For now, however, this is an exciting way to conclude the current batch of teaser trailers for the upcoming movie.