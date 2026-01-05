Marvel Actor Spoils ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Return With New Photo

Fans are finally getting the first major details regarding the MCU movie Avengers: Doomsday as the marketing campaign begins. However, not all details are being released officially, as one Marvel actor seems to have spoiled their return in Avengers: Doomsday with an unofficial selfie photo.

Marvel cast members are often held to secrecy, and as such, there are plenty of appearances that are only ever revealed once their respective movie hits theaters. In this case, however, fans are eagerly crawling for any Avengers: Doomsday information they can find.

As such, when this selfie dropped online, fans immediately knew what it meant. As shared below, the photo features a popular Marvel cast member wearing an Avengers: Doomsday hat. This particular hat was given to members of the movie’s cast and crew, and while they haven’t been officially confirmed as part of the cast, it certainly looks that way.

Here’s the photo:

Kathryn Newton has seemingly confirmed that she will return as Cassie Lang in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/0pqeSA35m5 — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) December 30, 2025

This suggests that Kathryn Newton will reprise her role as Cassie Lang for the upcoming movie Avengers: Doomsday. Fans last saw Newton play the role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. What this means for the overall plot of the film isn’t clear, but it seems to suggest the “Young Avengers” could be involved, paving the way for a potential spin-off of their own following the release of Avengers: Doomsday.

Previous rumors have suggested that Lang would be involved, and furthermore, that she would appear alongside Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel and Hailee Steinfeld‘s Kate Bishop aka Hawkeye. Of course, that is all speculation at this time, but Young Avengers fans could get quite the treat when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters.

The upcoming crossover event is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated installment as we have them. As for now, it looks like Kathryn Newton will likely return for Avengers: Doomsday as Cassie Lang.