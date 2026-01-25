Elizabeth Olsen Shows Off Her Figure In Bikini Photos

It’s been some time since Elizabeth Olsen last had a live-action role for a Marvel Cinematic Universe project. However, as fans wait hoping for Olsen to return to her role as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, some stunning bikini photos featuring Elizabeth Olsen have surfaced on social media.

The viral photos feature Olsen wearing a gorgeous two-piece bikini featuring a matching brown top and bottom. The photos, taken while she took a vacation in Porto Ercole, Italy with her husband Robbie Arnett, revolve around Olsen with beautiful daylight lighting to bring out all of her features.

While it’s unknown if or when she’ll return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she’s been actively pursuing other projects in the meantime, and it’s always nice to see her personal life on the side. If these images are any indication, then she’s enjoying her time away from the MCU and spending it with Robbie Arnett.

Here are some of the bikini images which have been captivating Elizabeth Olsen fans as they go viral on social media:

The 36-year-old celebrity has been in several projects since her last live-action role as Wanda Maximoff featured in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. These projects include His Three Daughters, The Assessment, Eternity, and the upcoming film Panic Carefully scheduled for a release in 2027. Her last television roles include appearances in the animated Marvel shows What If…? and Marvel Zombies which were notoriously recorded quite some time ago.

A few upcoming MCU projects are set to tie into the overall multiverse, leaving the possibility for Olsen to make a surprise cameo or appearance. These projects include Avengers: Doomsday and the even more ambitious Avengers: Secret Wars. As such, we’ll have to see what happens moving forward.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for further updates regarding Elizabeth Olsen and her career as we have them.