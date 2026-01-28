James Wan Plans To Make A Scary ‘Saw’ Movie Like The Original

James Wan made his directorial debut with the 2004 horror movie Saw. The movie was a massive success and spawned an incredible franchise – though the sequels have mostly been produced without Wan’s involvement. Now James Wan is planning to “make a scary Saw“ like the original movie.

Fans have been anxious to see what James Wan‘s take for the franchise will be. There have been quite a few different directions over the years. While the most recent film, Saw X, was universally praised, there has been speculation that Wan will choose to ignore that particular storyline in favor of developing his own take.

Here’s what he shared at Sundance on the matter with Isaac Feldberg of Letterboxd:

“For me to finally come back to it, I feel I have probably the freshest outlook. I feel I can come back to it with a new perspective whilst knowing that with this next movie I want to hark back to the spirit of the first movie,” Wan said.

“One of the things I really want to do with this next Saw is make it scary again. I want to make a scary Saw — not just gory, but psychologically scarring, like what Leigh and I did in the first movie.

“Leigh and I both want to recapture the spirit of that first film and revisit Jigsaw’s philosophy, which is that he goes after people who don’t appreciate their lives.”

He continued:

“If you’re a scumbag, but you appreciate your life, he doesn’t see you as someone who’s wasting your life, so I want to go back to what we touched on in the first movie with regard to that.

“At the same time, I want to honor what people have come to love about the franchise, whilst trying to do something fresh and new that we haven’t seen before.”

Wan concludes by saying the new film will need to be something different:

“This next movie would be the eleventh installment, and there’ve been lots of films in this world. We need to do something different in order to reach out to a new generation that didn’t grow up with it.”

Details regarding this latest entry in the Saw movie franchise are still being kept under wraps. Unfortunately, it’s still in very early stages, so it’s unclear what exactly this new direction is that Wan has in mind. Hopefully, however, it will be something that fans will resonate with – and even new potential viewers.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the next Saw movie as we have them. With James Wan attached, it’ll be exciting to see what he comes up with, even if it’s not the direct sequel to Saw X that many fans were hoping for.