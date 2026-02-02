Netflix Brings Back Fan-Favorite Series After 9 Years

It looks like Netflix is officially bringing back a fan-favorite series for another season. This particular show has become a familiar part of the streaming platform’s catalogue, having been part of the library for nine years now. As such, fans are always ecstatic when a new season is prepared to drop.

Of course, given the nature of the series, it also tends to feel like odd timing. The series, which is known for being comprised of speculative fiction with dystopian and sci-fi related subject matter, can often feel like a slight reflection of our own.

Since writing has only just begun on the new season, it looks like things are still in the early stages. Though more news may be headed our way in the near future. It’s certainly an exciting time to be a fan – even if it sometimes feels a little too real.

Now, as shared via Deadline, the show’s creator is currently writing the eighth season to bring back the Netflix series:

“Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror is returning to Netflix for an eighth season,” the outlet notes.

“Brooker is busy putting pen to paper on the next set of episodes of the dystopian anthology series,” Deadline adds, “which is now one of the streamer’s longest-running shows.”

Here’s what Brooker had to say:

“I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it,” Brooker said. “So, that’s exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away.”

He further confirmed to fans that he’s coming up with ideas in a similar way to past seasons:

“Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for?” “It’s a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story,” he added. “Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?”

Black Mirror first dropped on Netflix in 2016. However, the sci-fi horror show’s roots actually begin in 2011, so it’s nice to see that the show is still going strong well over a decade. It’s certainly become a modern-day successor to The Twilight Zone and one that, albeit scary or unnerving given the world today, has proven to be a consistently worthy watch.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the eighth season of Black Mirror as we have them.