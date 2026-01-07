Canceled Marvel Series Is Back In Development

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a sprawling network of movies, shows, and other tie-in media. However, not everything put into development gets the greenlight, and that happened to be the case with one Marvel series that was outright canceled. Now, however, it looks like the canceled Marvel series is back on the burner as it resumes development.

As always, news like this should be taken with a grain of salt, but fans should also remember this Marvel series was never officially announced by Disney. It’s only ever been put through different development cycles and, in this case, one that seems to have the studio looking for a lead writer.

Other details regarding the project are still being kept under wraps. However, once a lead writer is attached, that could change. Fans have been eagerly hoping that this project would get off the ground, and after the unfortunate news of its cancellation last year, it looks like things are finally moving in a positive direction.

This particular MCU series is none other than Strange Academy, a spin-off revolving around Wong from the Doctor Strange franchise, and it would certainly be a great way to expand that corner of the MCU. Amy Rardin previously led the project, but if Marvel is searching for a new lead writer, then it seems likely that Rardin is no longer involved following the initial shelving. The surprising news was shared by Daniel Richtman.

The franchise is entering some interesting territory with the upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday. Obviously with all of the different timeline shenanigans that will ultimately lead to Avengers: Secret Wars, it seems as though Strange Academy might be a difficult project to fit into the overall chronology. Hopefully, however, things will work out for fans of the concept.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding this formerly canceled Marvel series as we have them. It’s still unknown if the series will get off the ground, but as for now, this could be a positive sign that it will be coming after all.