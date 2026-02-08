‘Masters Of The Universe’ Director Says Skeletor Is “Embodiment Of Toxic Masculinity”

The upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot is already drawing attention for how it plans to reimagine one of its most iconic characters. Director Travis Knight has revealed that Skeletor will be portrayed in a very specific way in the live-action film, offering a new perspective on the legendary villain ahead of the movie’s 2026 release.

The long-awaited reboot marks the franchise’s return to theaters after decades away, with a cast and creative team aiming to modernize the fantasy epic while still honoring its roots. With renewed interest in classic ’80s properties, expectations are high — and any new details about how familiar characters will be handled are being closely watched by fans.

Those expectations shifted after Knight discussed his approach to Skeletor in a recent interview with Empire Magazine. During the conversation, the director described the villain as “the embodiment of toxic masculinity,” explaining that this version of Skeletor is driven by domination, control, and an obsession with power rather than cartoonish evil.

Knight also spoke about working with Jared Leto, who portrays Skeletor in the movie. According to the director, Leto was eager to fully embrace the darker psychological elements of the character and avoid leaning too heavily into camp. The goal, Knight said, was to make Skeletor feel genuinely threatening while still remaining recognizable to longtime fans.

The comments quickly sparked discussion online, with reactions split across the fanbase. Some viewers welcomed the idea of adding more depth and thematic weight to Skeletor, arguing that a modern take should reflect contemporary storytelling sensibilities. Others questioned whether applying modern cultural frameworks to a traditionally over-the-top villain could dilute what made the character memorable in the first place.

Knight also revealed that Skeletor’s visual design was nearly very different. Early versions of the script reportedly explored giving the character a golden skull mask, an idea that was ultimately abandoned. Knight pushed instead for a more faithful skeletal face, emphasizing that Skeletor’s appearance is central to his identity and should remain unmistakable.

In Masters of the Universe, Prince Adam, played by Nicholas Galitzine, returns to Eternia after spending years on Earth, only to discover that Skeletor has taken control of the planet. The film also stars Camila Mendes as Teela and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, rounding out a cast that blends nostalgia with modern blockbuster appeal.

Whether this updated interpretation of Skeletor connects with audiences will ultimately depend on execution, but Knight’s comments make it clear that the reboot isn’t aiming for a simple retread. With its release still more than a year away, Masters of the Universe is already signaling that it plans to rethink its villain — and that alone has ensured the film stays firmly in the spotlight.