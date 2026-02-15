Netflix Cancels Series After One Season And Fans Aren’t Happy

The plug has been pulled on another Netflix series – this time a sci-fi series, bringing an abrupt end to what many fans believed had significant long-term potential. The streaming platform has built a reputation for introducing ambitious genre projects over the years, but not all of them manage to survive beyond their initial debut.

For a while now, there had been questions about whether Netflix would renew the series. Viewers were waiting for updates, and there were even signs that the story had been planned to continue.

Unfortunately, those hopes have now been shut down following confirmation from the show’s creator.

The first season of the series ended on a bit of a cliffhanger – and it was clear that there was room for more. Fans had been hoping Netflix would give the show another season to continue building on what had been introduced.

The canceled series is Terminator Zero, the anime installment set in the Terminator universe. Creator Mattson Tomlin confirmed that Netflix chose not to move forward with a second season. According to Tomlin, the decision came down to viewership, even though the show was well received by those who watched it.

Tomlin explained that while the response to the series had been strong, it ultimately didn’t reach a large enough audience. He also revealed that he had already written scripts for a second season and had plans for where the story would go next. Now, those plans won’t be moving forward.

Terminator Zero took a different approach compared to previous Terminator projects. The series introduced new characters and focused on a scientist working to develop an artificial intelligence that could compete with Skynet. At the same time, a Terminator was sent back in time to stop him, while a resistance fighter was sent to protect him. The setup stayed true to the franchise while still telling its own story.

For now, the single season of Terminator Zero remains available to stream on Netflix. However, it appears that this particular chapter of the Terminator franchise has come to an end much sooner than fans expected.