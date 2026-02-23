Iconic Marvel Character Returning For Surprise Movie

Despite recent reports suggesting Sony had quietly closed the book on its Marvel Universe, it appears the studio may not be finished just yet. In fact, another movie is now moving forward – though it isn’t taking the route many fans would expect.

After years of building out its live-action slate around some of Marvel’s most recognizable characters, the studio is now shifting gears in a way that signals something different. Industry sources confirm that a new feature film is in development, one that won’t resemble previous entries tied to the property.

Rather than doubling down on traditional blockbuster spectacle, Sony is turning toward a format that allows for far greater stylistic freedom.

The project is being developed under the Sony Pictures Animation banner, with a writers room currently being assembled to explore story directions. While no screenwriter has officially signed on, the studio has already locked in a directing team with serious genre credibility. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein – the duo behind last year’s horror hit Final Destination: Bloodlines – have been tapped to helm the movie, suggesting the tone could skew darker than audiences might anticipate.

And the character at the center of this surprise animated feature is none other than Venom. Behind the scenes, several longtime franchise architects are returning as producers, including Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach. Tom Hardy – who previously portrayed Eddie Brock and voiced the alien symbiote across three live-action films – is also involved in a producing capacity, alongside his frequent collaborator Kelly Marcel.

The announcement from THR marks the first fully animated movie built around the Marvel anti-hero, signaling a significant creative evolution for the franchise. Animation opens the door to heightened visuals, more experimental storytelling, and potentially a tone that leans closer to the character’s darker comic book roots.

While plot specifics remain under wraps, the involvement of Hardy and the core producing team suggests Sony is treating this project as a meaningful extension of the Venom brand rather than a simple side venture. With development still in its early stages, more details are expected to surface in the coming months — but one thing is certain: Venom’s story is far from finished.