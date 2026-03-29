CBS Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series

Another round of changes have been made by CBS to its TV lineup – and this time, a pair of newer shows are paying the price. As the network continues shaping its schedule for the seasons ahead, two series that only recently joined the roster are officially coming to an end.

The move comes as CBS refocuses its programming strategy, choosing to prioritize several returning hits while also preparing space for upcoming projects.

With renewals already piling up and new shows in development, the network appears to be tightening its slate heading into the next broadcast cycle.

The cancellations arrive shortly after CBS announced a long list of renewals for the upcoming 2026–2027 season. Among the returning shows are Tracker, Matlock, Elsbeth, Fire Country, NCIS, Ghosts, Survivor, and The Amazing Race, among others.

Despite all of these shows returning, however, there were some casualties. Among the casualties are Watson and DMV, which have now been canceled after two seasons and one season, respectively.

CBS has already confirmed when viewers can expect their final episodes. Watson will wrap up its run on May 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, while DMV will air its series finale on May 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Led by Morris Chestnut, Watson followed Dr. John Watson after the death of his longtime friend Sherlock Holmes, as he turned his focus toward solving rare and complex medical cases. The series blended classic detective inspiration with a modern medical drama format centered around Watson running a clinic dedicated to unusual disorders.

The show, produced by CBS Studios, premiered in January 2025 and was quickly renewed for a second season following its debut run. However, viewership remained modest. The latest season two episode, titled “Wrongful Life,” drew roughly 3.1 million live-plus-same-day viewers according to Nielsen.

Meanwhile, DMV leaned into a workplace comedy format. The series starred Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, and Tony Cavalero as a group of overworked employees at an East Hollywood DMV office who regularly dealt with frustrating customers while juggling their own chaotic personal lives. The show’s March 16 episode, “Test Drive,” brought in about 2.8 million viewers during its live broadcast.

CBS is also adding fresh projects to the pipeline. One of them is Cupertino, a Silicon Valley drama from Robert King and Michelle King that will star Mike Colter as a lawyer taking on major tech companies. The network has also ordered Einstein, a procedural from Andy Breckman starring Matthew Gray Gubler as the brilliant but unfocused grandson of the famous physicist who ends up assisting a detective after a brush with the law.