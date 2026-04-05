Amazon Prime Video Cancels Series After Only One Season

Another original series from Amazon Prime Video‘s streaming lineup has reached an early end. Despite launching with a unique premise and a wave of curiosity from viewers, the platform has decided not to move forward with another season, bringing the show’s story to a close much sooner than some fans expected.

The series arrived on Amazon’s streaming service with an interesting hook: a coming-of-age drama centered on a group of young musicians chasing their dreams in the music industry. The show mixed traditional scripted storytelling with performances from the band itself, giving audiences both a narrative and original songs throughout each episode.

At first, the concept generated plenty of attention. Music-driven television shows often attract passionate fanbases, and the laid-back tone of the series made it feel like the kind of project that could gradually grow through word of mouth. However, in today’s competitive streaming landscape, even promising concepts sometimes struggle to break through.

That show was The Runarounds, which has now officially been canceled after just one season on Amazon Prime Video. The series premiered in September 2025 and followed a group of friends forming a band while navigating friendship, ambition, and the challenges of trying to make it big in the music world.

The project was created by Jonas Pate, best known as one of the creators of the hit Netflix series Outer Banks. Because of his involvement, the show arrived with a built-in level of curiosity from fans who were eager to see what his next television project would look like.

One of the most unique aspects of the series was how closely the fictional story mirrored reality. The actors portraying the band members were also the real musicians behind the music featured in the show. Their performances were woven directly into the narrative, making the show feel like both a scripted drama and a launching pad for a real band.

Although the television series will not continue, the group itself is expected to keep making music and performing live. For viewers who discovered the band through the show, that means the story may have ended on Amazon Prime Video – but the music career behind it is still just getting started.