Disney Plus Series Breaks Streaming Records Despite Backlash

After spending nearly two decades off the air, a beloved early-2000s sitcom has returned with a short revival season – and it’s already generating huge streaming numbers on Disney Plus and Hulu while also sparking online debate.

The four-episode revival premiered this month, picking up years after the original series finale and reuniting audiences with the chaotic family dynamic that made the show a fan favorite. While some viewers have praised the return of the classic comedy, others have taken to social media platforms to criticize one of the revival’s new characters.

Despite the mixed reactions online, the revival has been well received by critics. The series currently holds an 82% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating generally positive reviews.

More notably, the revival has quickly become a major streaming success. According to Variety, the new season drew 8.1 million global views within its first three days on Disney Plus and Hulu. The strong debut made it the most-watched season premiere of 2026 across the two platforms so far, while also becoming the second-largest season premiere ever on Disney Plus in Latin America.

The series in question is Malcolm in the Middle, which returned with a revival titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair. The show reunites much of the original cast, including Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, who reprise their roles from the original Fox sitcom.

The revival’s success has also sparked renewed interest in the original Malcolm in the Middle series. Following the release of the new episodes, watch time for the classic 2000s sitcom reportedly jumped by 107% compared to the previous week.

The show’s return has also sparked an interesting discussion online with most of the criticism focused on the introduction of a new character into the family.

The “non-binary” sibling in the horrific Malcolm in the Middle reboot gave this speech @TheCriticalDri2. pic.twitter.com/AouV3oXMdU — Gender Receipts (@GenderReceipts) April 12, 2026

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ reboot branded ‘woke’ for featuring non-binary sibling. “I was like 5 when I started feeling wrong.” Kelly, the 6th child of Malcom’s parents, is non-binary using they/them pronouns and is portrayed by a non-binary actor. pic.twitter.com/KB5BpEuMJU — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 13, 2026

Kelly is probably the best part of the reunion for those who actually watched it. They fit in perfectly with the family dynamic and making them non-binary was also a clever little joke about how Lois is incapable of having a daughter. Good stuff https://t.co/bE4rgEXOud — ChronoKatie – Now Playing Illusion of Gaia (@ChronoKatie) April 13, 2026

In the original series finale, it was revealed that Lois was pregnant with a sixth child. The revival follows through on that storyline by introducing the youngest sibling, Kelly, played by Vaughan Murrae. The character identifies as nonbinary, a creative decision that has prompted debate online.

While some viewers have criticized the addition, others have defended the storyline and welcomed the new character. Regardless of the controversy, the revival’s strong streaming numbers suggest audiences are still eager to revisit the chaotic world of Malcolm in the Middle.