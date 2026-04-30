First Trailer For Zach Cregger’s ‘Resident Evil’ Movie Released

Sony has unveiled the first trailer for its new horror movie Resident Evil, the latest big-screen adaptation inspired by Capcom’s long-running survival-horror video game series. The upcoming film is written by Shay Hatten and Zach Cregger, with Cregger also directing.

Rather than revisiting familiar franchise heroes such as Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, or Chris Redfield, this version of Resident Evil is set to follow a brand-new character. Cregger has said he wanted to build an original story within the world of the games instead of simply retelling one of the existing narratives. The film centers on a courier who is sent to deliver a package and unexpectedly becomes caught in a deadly outbreak in Raccoon City.

The Resident Evil franchise began as a PlayStation game from Capcom and quickly became one of the most recognizable names in horror gaming. Over the years, the series has expanded through numerous sequels, spin-offs, remakes, and reimaginings across multiple console generations. Its most recent major game entry is Resident Evil Requiem, continuing the franchise’s decades-long presence in the survival-horror genre.

The property has also had a lengthy history in theaters. The first live-action Resident Evil movie arrived in 2002, starring Milla Jovovich and Michelle Rodriguez. Jovovich later returned for several sequels, including Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. In 2021, Johannes Roberts wrote and directed Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which served as a reboot inspired more directly by the early games. Altogether, the film franchise has earned more than $1.2 billion worldwide.

The new installment is being produced and co-financed by Constantin Film. Producers include Robert Kulzer, Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, Miri Yoon and PlayStation Productions.

Cregger previously co-wrote and co-directed Miss March and The Civil War on Drugs with Trevor Moore. He later gained attention as the filmmaker behind Barbarian and Weapons.

Sony’s new Resident Evil movie is scheduled to open in theaters on Sept. 18.