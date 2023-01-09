The Passion of the Christ was released way back in 2004. Now a sequel to the film, titled The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection, is currently in the works. Additionally, a new report suggests when we can expect the upcoming project to begin shooting.

As reported via World of Reel, it looks like the film could be shooting sooner rather than later. This year, in fact, as the report claims that the film will shoot this spring.

Here’s what was stated:

“It’s been a long time coming, but I’m hearing Mel Gibson will finally be shooting “The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection” in a few months. A late Spring production is currently being eyed with Jim Caviezel set to return in the role of Jesus.”

This is certainly quite the update. It looks like the highly-anticipated sequel The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection could very well begin shooting in the spring. And, furthermore, actor Jim Caviezel returning to play Jesus will certainly be a nice bit of connective tissue to the original film.

Of course, these updates should still be taken with a grain of salt. But the new sequel has been in development for several years now. It would certainly line up if they began shooting the sequel this year. Additionally, that could have it prepared for a 2024 release date, exactly 20 years after the original was released.

The film is expected to once again be directed by Mel Gibson who has been working with Braveheart screenwriter Randall Wallace on the screenplay. As of this writing, it appears that they’ve gone through six drafts of the script. As for the storyline, here’s what we know:

“‘Resurrection’ would focus on the twenty-four hours encompassing Jesus’ passion and the events that occurred three days between his crucifixion and resurrection.”

Hopefully we’ll have more official details soon. As always, stay tuned to ScreenGeek for updates on The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection when we have them.