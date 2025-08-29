Brie Larson Teases Fans With Bikini Photos During Ocean Trip

Marvel star Brie Larson hasn’t played Captain Marvel in the MCU since her appearance in 2023’s The Marvels. However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy, as Larson has been working hard on new projects, collaborations, and even enjoying herself in her free time. This is evident in some photos shared via Instagram in which Brie Larson shared bikini photos during an ocean trip.

In fact, the popular social media photos depict Larson seated almost directly in the ocean with only a swing set of some kind for support. With a beautiful blue sky overhead, Larson is seated on the swing set next to her friend. The two are dangling just above the water with their feet barely submerged in the water.

Larson, who can be seen smiling and laughing in the photos with her bikini body on display, wrote the following caption to tease what her and her friend were planning:

“maybe just start getting ready now for our future collab,” Larson teased.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson)

Fans of Larson had plenty to say about her photos in the comments section for the post, noting that Larson is “truly fantastic” and that she is “so very beautiful.” Indeed, she seems to be having the time of her life, and that enjoyment of the sunny weather, cool ocean water, and the company of her friend is absolutely pictured in her facial expressions.

For Larson, who has been working in television and on stage following her work on The Marvels, it’s certainly nice to see her having a great time in her personal life. Hopefully fans won’t have to wait too much longer for her eventual return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially with so many potential projects that Captain Marvel could appear in. In the meantime, fans can look forward to Larson’s career as it heads into other directions.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Brie Larson and any potential collaborations in the future, or any other trending social media posts she might be part of including the above shirtless pictures.