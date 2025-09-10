2015 Box Office Bomb Getting Sequel A Decade Later

It’s been proven that just about anything is possible with enough time. This has been proven to be the case with one 2015 box office bomb that is officially getting a sequel a decade after its theatrical release. While the original film didn’t do well at the box office, it looks like it’s done well enough in building an audience in the years since that a follow-up is now happening.

Furthermore, it looks like two of the movie’s original stars are set to return. One cast member has already been confirmed while another is in talks – quite surprisingly since he has been in retirement the last several years.

However, it looks like this long-awaited sequel will be the title to fully bring the actor back into the spotlight if the talks succeed.

This is what Deadline shared:

“Lionsgate has put in motion a sequel to The Last Witch Hunter, to star Vin Diesel in a reprise of his role as Kaulder, the immortal Witch Hunter. The film is being developed along with Diesel’s One Race Films and Lionsgate, with all parties eyeing a fast path to production.”

As for the other potential returning cast member, this one may surprise fans:

“While a deal has not been finalized, Michael Caine is attached to reprise his role as Dolan in the new film.”

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate‘s Motion Picture Group, issued the following statement while teasing why advancements in technology have made this sequel a reasonable endeavor:

“The Last Witch Hunter has grown since its theatrical release into a global fan favorite, with audiences continuing to discover and re-watch it across every platform over the past decade. That enduring enthusiasm made clear there is an appetite for more stories set in this world. Vin and I have partnered many times over the years, and he is a true force in our industry. I’m thrilled to be reuniting with him as he returns to this iconic role, and excited by how advancements in filmmaking technology now allow us to economically deliver a sequel on an even more ambitious scale.”

Hopefully we’ll have more details regarding this sequel to the 2015 film The Last Witch Hunter soon. It’s quite surprising to see a follow-up announced all this time later, especially given the box office reception of the original. With the popularity of the title on streaming platforms these days, however, it’s evident that sometimes time or a different distribution strategy can make all the difference.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding The Last Witch Hunter 2 as we have them. In the meantime, it sounds like this project will be moving quite fast.