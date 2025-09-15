Margot Robbie Shows Off Body In Naked Dress Photos

Margot Robbie has always been a popular celebrity in the world of modern Hollywood, having appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and several DCEU projects as comic book icon Harley Quinn. Now Margot Robbie is being recognized in a much different way having shown off her body in several naked dress photos that can be viewed below.

Robbie, who recently became a mother last year, has been taking a break between her new family and the recent worldwide success of Barbie. Now she’s chosen a rather impressive way to step back into the spotlight for her recent red carpet appearance. While it’s unknown if that was her intention, she quickly made headlines in addition to going viral on social media.

In fact, the dress was apparently a tribute to late designer Giorgio Armani Privé. The piece was part of his spring 2025 couture collection, and its design includes a sheer base with intricate beadwork. The flowery motifs created by these beads were just about the only thing covering Robbie’s naked body, which was almost fully on display including a thong underneath.

Fans can see some of the photos taken of Margot Robbie and her naked dress through the social media posts shared below:

Margot Robbie destroyed the red carpet! pic.twitter.com/aLuHv6q76N — Egotastic! (@egotastic) September 12, 2025

THE FRONT THE BACK pic.twitter.com/Y0PqeGfLp1 — best of margot robbie (@margotdaily) September 11, 2025

Margot Robbie appeared at the event alongside her co-star, Colin Farrell, both of whom were at the red carpet premiere for the new film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. The event was Robbie’s first red carpet premiere since her recent break, and fans are certainly excited to see her again, even if some wanted to complain about her revealing look.

The release date for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey has the film slated to hit theaters on September 19, 2025. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Margot Robbie as we have them. Hopefully this means she’ll be returning to a bigger role in the spotlight sooner than later.