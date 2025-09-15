Surprise Marvel MCU Return May Have Been Confirmed

Fans have expected that the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover event, Avengers: Doomsday, would include quite a few familiar characters. After all, that’s one of the biggest appeals for the Avengers series, and Doomsday is already off to a good start with superhero teams like the Fantastic Four and X-Men getting involved. Now, however, a surprise MCU return might’ve just gotten confirmed.

While a number of characters are already announced to be appearing in the movie, as mentioned above, there are still plenty of surprises being kept under wraps. Now, teased by none other than Disney’s official Marketing Expo in Shanghai, China, via Cosmic Marvel on X, we have one such surprise potentially revealed. For the most part, the expo only reveals what we already know, which is Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in the film.

The outlet notes that the event soon transforms into something unexpected, however, when Doctor Doom takes a page out of the comics – perhaps quite literally. The character, who fans have been waiting years to see make their MCU debut, is depicted with a skeleton in his hand at one point in the show. This skeleton has direct ties to another one of the franchise’s major villains.

As pointed out by the outlet, the skeleton seems to be a reference to Doctor Doom and the way in which he ripped Thanos’ spine from his body in 2015’s Avengers: Secret Wars comic book run. If the feature film is taking inspiration, then it could mean we’ll see Doctor Doom do the same to Josh Brolin’s Thanos, or at least the aftermath. While it may not be the same Thanos that Iron Man snapped away in Avengers: Endgame, it very well could be one from the vast Multiverse that will be explored in the blockbuster event.

Here’s the shot comparison:

Doctor Doom killing Thanos was shown during the ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ light show at Disney’s event in Shanghai. (via https://t.co/eldGI4pqyY) pic.twitter.com/5zpAh0oeHX — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) September 11, 2025

An appearance from Thanos in Avengers: Doomsday would certainly be welcomed and an interesting reunion between Robert Downey Jr. and Josh Brolin if the latter returns to the franchise. As such, we’ll have to see if that’s how things play out for the surprise MCU event and whether or not the iconic character really will make his return.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated crossover event as we have them.