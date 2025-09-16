Hollywood has officially lost one of its icons with the passing of beloved actor Robert Redford. Redford, who starred in some incredible movies over the decades, is confirmed to have died at age 89. The actor was said to have passed away in his home in Utah.

The death was confirmed by the chief executive of publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK, Cindi Berger, as noted via Deadline. According to the outlet, “Redford died in his sleep early Tuesday morning at his home in Utah.”

Berger issued the following statement further detailing the situation. Fortunately, she notes that Redford was “surrounded by those he loved” at the time. Here’s what she shared:

“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah, the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy,” Berger said.

The passing of actor Robert Redford is certainly a disappointing development for fans of the actor and Hollywood in general. He led some incredible roles throughout his career which began with several memorable television parts but eventually took Redford into some iconic roles including Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Three Days of the Condor, and Our Souls at Night.

In more recent years, Redford participated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the role of Alexander Pierce in both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame. The latter 2019 MCU endeavor ended up becoming the actor’s final acting role.

In addition to his career as a major actor, Redford was also a political activist, having supported the environment, the rights of Native Americans, and the rights for the LGBT community. He certainly led both a long and very full life where he accomplished numerous accolades both as an actor and as an activist.

Fortunately, fans can appreciate Redford and his work with many of the great films and shows still available to view today. While Redford is no longer with us, his legacy will no doubt continue to have an impact.