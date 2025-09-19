Nintendo Removing Popular Switch Game From eShop

Nintendo Switch owners are going to be disappointed by the latest announcement from Nintendo. Sadly, it looks like the company will be removing a beloved Switch game from the platform’s eShop. While they’ve removed quite a few other titles recently, this is even more shocking because it’s a Nintendo game rather than a third-party release.

The game was actually first released in 2020. As such, many Switch owners have had the last five years to obtain a copy of the title. And, if they hope to do so before the game is removed from the eShop, then they’ll now have until November 28. This only leaves a little over two months for Switch owners to get a copy if they haven’t already.

As confirmed by Nintendo in a statement:

“Important: From November 27th, 2025, at 23:59 (UK time), it will no longer be possible to purchase the digital version of Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise or to download the demo. Users who have already purchased the software can continue to play or re-download the software and to download software updates beyond that time.”

The game, titled Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise, was already a major Nintendo title. However, considering that the original Fitness Boxing was similarly removed from the eShop at one point, it’s not too surprising that its sequel would get the same treatment. It’s just disappointing to see it happen so soon. At the very least, those who’ve already grabbed the game will still be able to download the game or any updates.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any further updates from Nintendo as we have them. While fans will be disappointing to see Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise leave the eShop, similar to certain third-party titles that were recently removed, there are still plenty of other Nintendo games to keep fans occupied with their Switch devices. As such, we’ll have to see what the future holds.