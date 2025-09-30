Long-Awaited Sequel Replaces Marvel Movie Release Date

There are so many movies and companies under Disney‘s umbrella that their release schedule can often become complicated. With that said, it looks like a long-awaited sequel has replaced the previously-announced release date for a Marvel movie. It’s an unexpected development for a variety of reasons.

For starters, this is certainly an unexpected and disappointing update for Marvel fans. Especially for those looking forward to the untitled production. Fortunately, we have details on this new replacement including a teaser poster, and a completely separate group of fans will be very happy.

Here’s the teaser poster announcement that confirms this long-awaited sequel will be replacing the aforementioned untitled MCU movie:

Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theaters with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027! pic.twitter.com/wVqxwn8rLc — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) September 29, 2025

“Woohoo!” 20th Century Studios exclaimed with the caption for their official post regarding the sequel. “The Simpsons are coming to theaters with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027!”

Other details regarding this follow-up are still being kept under wraps at this time. However, that’s to be expected with a little under two years before it hits theaters. The poster does indicate some stylistic similarities to the marketing campaign for the original Simpsons movie, however, which was released back in 2007.

The 2007’s Simpsons movie featured the return of most key cast members from the television series for their feature film debut. Interestingly, the television series is still running to date, and it’s currently at its 37th season. The original TV series made its first premiere in 1989 following a short that first introduced the family in the 1987 sketch comedy series The Tracy Ullman Show.

The new sequel to The Simpsons Movie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 23, 2027. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the long-awaited sequel as we have them. Likewise, we’ll share any other details regarding the Marvel project that lost its release date to the upcoming Simpsons follow-up.