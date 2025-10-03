The Carpenter’s Son’ Trailer: Nicolas Cage Stars In Horror Movie About Jesus

Actor Nicolas Cage seemingly never fails to surprise fans when he appears with a new role. Now fans are just as surprised as ever to see the new trailer for The Carpenter’s Son – which places Nicolas Cage into a horror movie about Jesus.

In the film, Cage plays Joseph, the father of young Jesus played by Noah Jupe. FKA twigs plays Mary in the film as the small family unit experiences the early encounters of Jesus and Satan. It’s an interesting concept for a horror movie and, as the trailer below reveals, it’s one that horror fans are certainly eager to experience.

Here’s the official trailer for The Carpenter’s Son:

The R-rated endeavor from writer and director Lotfy Nathan also stars Souheila Yacoub. The film, surprisingly enough, looks like a series endeavor that attempts to not only tell a horrifying story but one that has a serious biblical tone. In fact, some Christians have been trying to petition against the movie, claiming that it’s blasphemous.

The change.org petition opens as follows:

“As a Christian and believer in Jesus, I find the proposed movie ‘The Carpenter’s Son’ deeply offensive. The idea of turning the life of Jesus, the holiest and only sinless man that ever lived, into a perverse horror story is abhorrent. This film not only distorts his character but also rebels against his teachings.”

At the time of this writing, the petition has just under 200 verified signatures. As for the trailer itself, the above YouTube video has already received more than 100,000 views. It’ll be interesting to see how such a different kind of horror movie performs in theaters in November.

The Carpenter’s Son is scheduled to hit theaters next month on November 14, 2025. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest horror news and any other unexpected roles from actor Nicolas Cage as we have them.